(Fremont County, WY) – As the National Weather Service in Riverton reported earlier, many areas around the state and of Fremont County are experiencing winter weather conditions.

Any Fremont commuters or travellers be wary, WYDOT is already issuing several road closures that may last into the mid afternoon, which may affect weekend travel plans. 🚨Road Closures🚨

I-80 and WY210 between Laramie and Cheyenne closed due to winter conditions and crashes. US287 is also closed. As of May 20 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 6 to 8 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road. pic.twitter.com/MzjGTKkxjm Advertisement May 20, 2022