Video/Photos: 2023 July 3rd Parade in Pavillion Amanda Fehring July 5, 2023 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Pavillion, WY) – It was a sunny afternoon in Pavillion on Monday, July 3, for the town’s 2nd annual parade and events. The full parade can be watched in the video below. h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 Advertisement Related Posts 2022 Pavillion drinking water quality report released Amanda Fehring - #HappeningNow: Ranch Rodeo in Pavillion Amanda Fehring - #WhatsHappening: Ranch Rodeo, Kids Rodeo in Pavillion this weekend #WhatsHappening: July 4 weekend events in the 10 #HeadsUp: Road to Wind River Elementary School closed from 11am-8pm on May 11 Coffee Time: Tune in for important emergency flooding sandbag information from Mayor Richardson and Police Chief Peters Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!