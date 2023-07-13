VIDEO: History Channel ‘Mountain Men’ star Josh Kirk shares video of bear sighting in Lander

(Lander, WY) – History Channel’s “Mountain Men” star Josh Kirk shared the following videos he took of a bear sighting on Squaw Creek Road in Lander in the late morning, early afternoon hours of July 13. h/t Josh Kirk video h/t Josh Kirk

“He was just right there by the cattle-guard in the curve,” Kirk told County 10.

Kirk said that he shared the videos “due folks walking and cycling down that road all the time,” adding, “there’s kids that play nearby.”

Advertisement

County 10 confirmed with a Game and Fish representative that they are actively investigating the sighting, have placed traps, and have reached out to subdivision owners in the area.