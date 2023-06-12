Via Ferrata still in the exploration phase

(Lander, WY) – It has been over a year since we shared an update on the proposed Via Ferrata in Sinks Canyon State Park, so we connected with Sinks Canyon State Park Superintendent Jessica Moore to get the latest update.

Via Ferratas are a “permanently cabled cliff-side trail that allows non-technical climbers to have a guided climbing and traversing experience in vertical terrain,” the Sinks Canyon Master Plan description states.

The proposed location of the Sinks Canyon Via Ferrata is on the sandstone buttress at the entrance to the park, and according to Moore, its current status is “still in the exploration phase.”

All cultural surveys have been completed, and reports have been received from State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and both Tribal Historic Preservation Offices (THPO).

Conversations have been had with WYDOT about the increased pedestrian usage in that area.

State Parks is currently seeking an engineer to assess the structural integrity of the rock.

They also plan to put out an RFI to inquire about possible concessioners to run the Via Ferrata.

Those are the latest updates from Sinks Canyon State Park.

The Sinks Canyon Wild (SCW) nonprofit has also remained active during this time, and recently put out a community survey about the Via Ferrata. The purpose of their survey, which is open until July 4, is to assess the community’s knowledge about the Via Ferrata and whether or not one is wanted in Sinks Canyon.

