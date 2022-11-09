Unofficial: Five local candidates lose to Republicans in statewide, federal races

Three Fremont County residents ran to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives this year: Democrat Lynnette Greybull, Libertarian Richard Brubaker, and Marissa Joy Selvig with the Constitution Party.

Despite those local ties, however, Fremont County voted for the Republican in the race: Harriet Hageman earned 8,539 local ballots on Tuesday, or 63.66 percent of the total cast.

Greybull earned 3,519 ballots, or 26.23 percent; Selvig earned 686 ballots, or 5.11 percent; and Brubaker earned 420 ballots, or 3.13 percent.

Unofficial statewide election results also show Hageman winning the U.S. House race.

Statewide office

Two Fremont County residents ran for statewide office this year as well: Libertarian Jared Baldes challenged incumbent Republican Gov. Mark Gordon; and Sergio Maldonado Sr. ran as a Democrat against Republican Megan Degenfelder for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Neither local candidate earned the majority of Fremont County votes on Tuesday.

Baldes earned 802 local ballots cast to Democrat Theresa Livingston’s 1,939 and Gordon’s 9,866.

Maldonado earned 3,396 local ballots cast to Degenfelder’s 9,588.

Unofficial statewide election results also show Gordon and Degenfelder winning those races.

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

Follow all of County 10’s General Election coverage here.