Twelve action items on Dubois Town Council agenda for Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda begins with a public hearing about an alley in the Ramshorn Addition potentially being vacated to the town.

The council will also discuss a vacancy on the Dubois Board of Adjustment and hear a status report on the Dubois Municipal Airport taxi-lane extension project before considering 12 action items.

The action items include:

-an ordinance amending municipal codes regarding leasing property

-an ordinance vacating the alley in the Ramshorn addition to the town

-a resolution authorizing a grant application for energy efficiency improvements at the Town Hall administration building

-a $26,700 payment for the Horse Creek Road fire hydrant replacement project

-a $14,000 change order for curb, gutter and sidewalk replacement at Horse Creek Road and Ramshorn Street

-a $6,000 donation of labor to install emergency equipment into newly purchased used police vehicles

-a $9,000 donation to replace the concrete valley pan near the town park

-Tourism Asset Development grant reimbursement requests for the Dubois Chamber of Commerce

-temporary catering permits for upcoming events

-accounts payable

-TAD funds payables

-the June 2023 financial report

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.