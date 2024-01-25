Thank you, from County 10

You guys are great, seriously 🙂

We want to say “thank you” to all our valued readers who took the time to provide feedback for our recent Community News Survey. With well over 600 responses, the information collected gave us a ton of great insight into our community’s needs and will help us to continue to serve the community’s needs.

One thing is for sure – we heard you loud and clear…We’re your go-to local news source. We don’t take that lightly. We’re honored. We will keep working hard to connect you to the information and resources you’re looking for across the spectrum of everything going on here in Fremont County.

We have contacted the winners of the 10 gift cards and say thank you again to everyone who participated. Additionally, for those who opted to join our County 10 Daily Email subscription, you have been successfully added.

Thank you, Fremont County, for your active engagement and support in helping us build a news platform that truly connects and resonates with the community. In the coming days, weeks, and months we will use the information gathered to adjust and grow our newsroom and website to reflect your feedback.