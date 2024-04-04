Sunny, warm conditions for Thursday; winter weather likely Friday through the weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 4, is the warmest day of the week/season so far, and will be mostly sunny once again.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, which Lipson added will continue into tomorrow.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that those wind gusts could be up to 40/50 mph at times on Friday, when winter weather is likely to return as well.

Widespread snowfall for higher elevations and a rain/snow mix in lower areas is expected throughout the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s lower 70’s today, with lows tonight in the upper 30’s.