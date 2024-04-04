More

    Sunny, warm conditions for Thursday; winter weather likely Friday through the weekend

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 4, is the warmest day of the week/season so far, and will be mostly sunny once again.

    Tonight will be partly cloudy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, which Lipson added will continue into tomorrow.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that those wind gusts could be up to 40/50 mph at times on Friday, when winter weather is likely to return as well.

    Advertisement

    Widespread snowfall for higher elevations and a rain/snow mix in lower areas is expected throughout the weekend.

    High temperatures will be in the 60’s lower 70’s today, with lows tonight in the upper 30’s.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.