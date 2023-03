(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, calmer conditions are expected again today, with sunny skies continuing to melt the snow that remains on the ground.

Temperatures will be similar to Thursday and below normal for much of the area, with highs in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s today.

Lows tonight will be in the upper single digits and lower teens.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR