Subdivisions, security upgrades, and more came before the Commissioners on Nov. 7

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 7. Below is a recap.

The Board approved bids from various vendors totaling $1,395,110.11 for authorized LATC grant funding for dispatch radio/pager replacements.

Change order No. 2 was approved from Alexander Excavation, Inc. for a decrease of $202,710.95 for the Riverview Cutoff Widening and Overlay Project for a final contract price of $2,175,277.05.

Advertisement

Carlson No. 1 Subdivision was approved, a two-lot simple subdivision located near the intersection of Two Valley Road and Hutchinson Road, which is being resubmitted prior to filing, to adjust lot lines.

Big Bend Subdivision, Lot 10A, Block 1, re-subdivision was approved, located just south of city limits of Riverton off East Monroes Avenue on Lough Drive, to divide the current 1.22-acre parcel into two lots.

Grayline Subdivision, tract 6A re-subdivision, was approved, located two miles southwest of Hudson off of Highway 789, which adds an existing one-acre parcel to the tract.

Singing Creek Subdivision, Lots 2 & 3 Replat, was approved, located one mile west of Lander off Squaw Creek Road, which configures the lots.

Advertisement

Terrace Subdivision Lot 1, re-subdivision, was approved, located at the intersection of Red Hills Road and Crystal Avenue, approximately 4.7 miles southeast of Dubois off of Highway 26, which divides the lot into two lots.

Porter Subdivision was approved, located at the intersection of Highway 287 and Boulder Flats Road, five miles north of the city limits of Lander, which divides the 20-acre parcel into two lots.

The Commission approved the Hillcrest Drive Reconstruction Project going out to bid for engineering services, and if approved to proceed based on costs, the county’s portion will be funded with 1 percent and road construction funds.

Advertisement

The amount of $4,346.00 was approved from Sentinel Security LLC for the Dubois Museum as part of their ARPA #2 allocation of $64,000 for the museum’s security upgrade project.

A proposal was approved by the Commissioners to the Fremont County Museum Board requesting the county obtain the land between the two museum buildings on Garfield Street in exchange for the county removing any remaining grass, replacing it with gravel and providing sidewalk snow removal. This area would house a potential new election warehouse if approved by the Museum Board.