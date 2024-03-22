More

    Student of the Week Roundup: March 18th through March 22nd

    County 10
    Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here.

    Student of the Week Nominations March 18-22

    Eclipse Rocha/ Wind River Job Corp
    Jason Huelle/ Shoshoni High School
    Brody Bonella/ Shoshoni High School
    Kaden Chatfield/ RHS
    Shantel Duran/ Ashgrove Elementary
    Thea Edgington/ Aspen Elementary
    Lyrick Gardiner, Braeley Poledna/ Gannett Peak
    Danie Erb/ RMS
    Zoey “Mello” Darr/ LVHS
    Esperanza SittingEagle/ Arapaho Charter High School
