Student of the Week Roundup: March 18th through March 22nd County 10 March 22, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here. Student of the Week Nominations March 18-22 Eclipse Rocha/ Wind River Job Corp Jason Huelle/ Shoshoni High School Brody Bonella/ Shoshoni High School Kaden Chatfield/ RHS Shantel Duran/ Ashgrove Elementary Thea Edgington/ Aspen Elementary Lyrick Gardiner, Braeley Poledna/ Gannett Peak Danie Erb/ RMS Zoey “Mello” Darr/ LVHS Esperanza SittingEagle/ Arapaho Charter High School Advertisement Related Posts Mascot Challenge Party at RHS County 10 - Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Esperanza SittingEagle County 10 - Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Grayson Trujillo Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Reed, Brown, Weber, Saunders, Sanderson, Hirdman, Ferris #Lookback: John Pedersen- The Greatest Gun Designer in the World Help us welcome this new #little: Kerriana Blackburn Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!