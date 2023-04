(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow and wind continues today.

This morning will continue to see the worst of it, so use caution if you must travel. Conditions gradually improve through this afternoon. h/t NWSR

Temperatures will be well below average the next few days.

High temperatures today will be in the mid 20’s, with lows tonight in the upper single digits and negative single digits for the windier areas