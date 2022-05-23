St. Stephens 2022 Graduation: Changing the Future

“Nothing we do changes the past – everything we do changes the future.”

–Senior Motto, St. Stephen’s Class of 2022

Tribe, family, and friends gathered at St. Stephens Indian School for the Graduating Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22.

The ceremony opened with the Little Brave Flag Song and the Color Guard honoring the colors and the flags and a prayer given by George Leonard, after which was Main Speaker Ben Ridgley, proceeded by Valedictorian Rocio Juarez. Color Guard leads St. Stephens Graduates Prayer given by George Leonard Valedictorian Rocio Juarez delivers her speech to the Class of 2022.

A Veteran’s Honor Song was performed by the Little Brave drum group in remembrance of Wayne Brown who passed away on May 12. He was a bus driver with St. Stephens School for 36 years. Veteran’s Honor Song by Little Brave drum group, a tribute to the late Wayne Brown.

After the Graduating Class slideshow produced by Rocio Juarez and Jason Lucas, Active Superintendent Blakke Bertram and Patrick Pasquinelli presented the diplomas.

Jordan Raul Barraza, Salutatorian

Rocio Juarez, Valedictorian

Salutatorian Jordan Raul Barraza and Valedictorian Rocio Juarez stand with their families.

Cheyleigh Kaidyn Moss

Tommy Ryann Moss

Jaymon Roy Shoyo

Calista Alissa Yellowbear

Consualo Anissa Yellowbear

Medallyon Luv Yellowbear

The festivities concluded in the evening with a fireworks show near the high school football field.