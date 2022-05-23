St. Stephens 2022 Graduation: Changing the Future

“Nothing we do changes the past – everything we do changes the future.”
–Senior Motto, St. Stephen’s Class of 2022
Tribe, family, and friends gathered at St. Stephens Indian School for the Graduating Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22.
The ceremony opened with the Little Brave Flag Song and the Color Guard honoring the colors and the flags and a prayer given by George Leonard, after which was Main Speaker Ben Ridgley, proceeded by Valedictorian Rocio Juarez.
A Veteran’s Honor Song was performed by the Little Brave drum group in remembrance of Wayne Brown who passed away on May 12. He was a bus driver with St. Stephens School for 36 years.
After the Graduating Class slideshow produced by Rocio Juarez and Jason Lucas, Active Superintendent Blakke Bertram and Patrick Pasquinelli presented the diplomas.
Jordan Raul Barraza, Salutatorian
Rocio Juarez, Valedictorian
Cheyleigh Kaidyn Moss
Tommy Ryann Moss
Jaymon Roy Shoyo
Calista Alissa Yellowbear
Consualo Anissa Yellowbear
Medallyon Luv Yellowbear
The festivities concluded in the evening with a fireworks show near the high school football field.