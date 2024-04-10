The Central Wyoming College Music Department under the direction of Dr. Jeremy Cochran presented their Spring Choral Showcase to a good-sized crowd at the Robert Peck Theater on a blustery Tuesday evening. CWC Music Director Dr. Jeremy Cochran addressed the audience – h/t Randy Tucker

The concert featured three pieces performed by the Central Wyoming College Handbell Choir and five by the CWC Collegiate and Master Chorale.

The handbell group performed Bell Paean, Scarborough Fair, and Willy Nelson’s hit, On the Road Again.

Audience members were heard singing along with On the Road Again.

The chorale Winter Wind, and the premier performance of Captain, My Captain with words by Walt Whitman and a melody arranged by CWC student William Bush. Bush performed with both groups on Tuesday. Central Wyoming College Handbell Choir performed Captain My Captain – h/t Randy Tucker

The other pieces were a three-part song with words by Robert Frost. The Road Not Taken was performed by the entire choral, Come In, featured the women only, and Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening by the men. CWC Collegiate and Master Chorale – h/t Randy Tucker

The final two numbers were It Was a Lover and His Lass and Sing Gently.

This Thursday the Wyoming National Guard Bank will perform at the Peck Center at 7 pm and Friday, April 19 will be the CWC Spring Band Showcase.