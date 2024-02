Local musicians Tom Duncan, Wayne Nicholls, Matt Hartman, Jeremy Cochran and Azaniah Guthrie played a medley of traditional Mardi Gras tunes to the students at the Central Wyoming College Food Court Tuesday afternoon.

The jambalaya served by the Food Court staff added a nice accent on the lunchtime musical performance. Tom Duncan on tuba, Jeremy Cochran trumpet, Matt Hartman trombone and Azaniah Guthrie on drums performed at noon on the CWC campus – h/t Randy Tucker