South Pass area experiencing snowy, foggy conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – Snow and fog are the current conditions for portions of the South Pass area Thursday morning, October 12, as higher elevation snow continues that may even make its way to lower, rainier elevations.

The areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate” are currently experiencing conditions listed as “wet with fog,” and “slick with snowfall, fog,” according to WYDOT. h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT h/t WYDOT



WYDOT also shared the following road/travel impact video yesterday, which covers expected conditions through Friday.

Advertisement