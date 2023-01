(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow continues over the west today, spreading to portions of the east this morning.

Snow decreases this afternoon but increases again for western and central Wyoming tonight and Wednesday.

High winds continue for the east, decreasing this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to upper 30’s today, with lows tonight in the mid teens to lower 20’s. h/t NWSR