Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Lander, WY) – Karl Brauneis snapped this photo of the Winds at sunset.

As an added bonus, he also shared the photo below with the caption, “The Devils’ Bite or is it the Cookie Bite?” What do you think, 10’rs? I’m going with Cookie Bite.