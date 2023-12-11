Snapped: ‘The Big Wide Open’

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Karl Brauneis captured this photo of US 287, and shared the following:

“Often we take for granted the common around us like the most beautiful highway in America – US 287. Sure, Route 66 has the culture but now that culture is gone along with the road; and Highway 1 up the west coast has the ocean but few dare to traverse California today. In contrast US 287 has the diverse views of the Big Wide Open. Plus you can still pull over, get out of your car and stand in the middle of the highway and take a picture.”