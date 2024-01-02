Snapped: ‘Sunshine on my shoulders’

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Karl Brauneis snapped this photo of a whitetail buck under the cover of Russian Olive.

Karl writes, “I like to picture wildlife in their natural cover. To me, it’s all about the light, and often, the vegetation enhances the light. Like many of the old school game wardens and foresters and woodsmen I do like Russian Olive. Last year many deer, elk and other wildlife in our valley survived because of it. Others I know want to eradicate it. Not me.”