Snapped: Fremont County storms, sunsets

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – Afternoon and evening storms have created some great photos in the 10, so we’ve rounded up what our readers have submitted over the last week or so and shared them with you here.

Alsee Her Many Horses captured this photo in Ethete.

h/t Alsee Her Many Horses

Cody Dodrill snapped this photo from Burma Road. h/t Cody Dodrill

Ziemlich Bordz captured this lightning strike. h/t Ziemlich Bordz

Tonya Befus snapped this photo of her pup after the rain. h/t Tonya Befus

Shareen Johnson caught a rainbow over the cemetery in Lander.

h/t Shareen Johnson