Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

As the snow gently falls across the 10 today, we share photos captured by Kristin Moran. She shared some highlights from the Dubois area and the Fremont County side of Togwotee Pass. h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran