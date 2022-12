Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Kristin Moran took an early morning hike at the Bus Loop earlier this week to capture these sunrise photos. Thanks for sharing, Kristin! h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran