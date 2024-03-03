Smiles: Ram Robotics had successful run at State in February

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Dubois, WY) – The State robotics competition was held in Casper on Feb. 17, and the Dubois Robotics teams had successful matches.

Ramming Speed, which includes Jerimiah Rosendahl, Alex Glenn and Lilly Witonski, won three of their five matches.

RoboRams, which consists of Rusty Glenn, Lilly Neal and Lilly Witonski, won five out of five matches. They competed in the semi-final, and placed 6th out of 30 teams and won 1st place in the Captain Award.

The Captain’s Award: During the course of the competition, the judging panel may decide whether a team’s unique efforts, performance, or dynamics merit recognition.

Congratulations, Ram Robotics!