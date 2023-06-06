Sinks Canyon State Park shady side trails closed until further notice; moose sightings reported

(Fremont County, WY) – The shady side trails in Sinks Canyon State Park are closed until further notice, according to a post shared on the Park Facebook page on June 6.

“We still have a moose hanging out,” the post states. “(Wyoming Game & Fish) has given the directive that our shady side trails are closed to visitors.

“Thank you for complying with this and spreading the word with others. Trails will be marked on site as well.”

Advertisement

The post does state that sunny side trails, the Sinks to Rise Trail, and the visitor center are still open. h/t Sinks Canyon State Park