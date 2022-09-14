Sinks Canyon Run Like a Bighorn Trail Run winners announced

This past Sunday, Sinks Canyon held its 11 th annual “Run Like a Bighorn” trail run. The run raises funds and awareness for the Sinks Canyon Visitor Center.

A group of hardy runners headed up the steep slopes of the canyon at 8 am, and ran up and down the slopes, through sagebrush meadows, conifer forests and around huge boulders.

A large group of volunteers from The Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council, Sinks Canyon Wild and Wyo Climbers timed, handed out water, directed traffic and cheered on the runners.

Advertisement

The group heading off from Sawmill Campground (h/t Sinks Canyon State Park)

Zach Nadiak came in first with a time of 1 hour, two minutes and 14 seconds. Lander residents Logan Heller crossed the finish line second with a time of 1:05:50. In third was Maggie Heller with a time of 1:08:14.

Sinks Canyon State Park Superintendent Jessica Moore was thrilled to participate in her first Sinks Trail Run.

“We appreciate everyone’s support for the park. This is a truly special place,” she said.

Moore encouraged runners to come back in 2023.

The run is sponsored by the Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council and WyoClimbers.

Advertisement