Shoshoni’s Thoren named Wyoming Superintendent of the Year

(Shoshoni, WY) – Congratulations are in order for Fremont County School District (FCSD) #24 superintendent Bruce Thoren, who was just named 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

The decision was made by the Wyoming Association of School Administrators (WASA), and announced on the FCSD #24 Facebook page.

“This is the WASA’s most prestigious superintendent award, the recipient represents our state as the Wyoming Superintendent of the Year at the annual American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education and competes for the National Superintendent of the Year,” the WASA website states.

Advertisement

“The recipient is selected by a committee of past Wyoming Superintendents of the Year still serving as a Wyoming Superintendent.”

Congratulations, Superintendent Thoren!