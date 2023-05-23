Shoshoni’s Thoren named Wyoming Superintendent of the Year

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
FCSD #24 Superintendent Bruce Thoren. h/t Shoshoni Schools Facebook page

(Shoshoni, WY) – Congratulations are in order for Fremont County School District (FCSD) #24 superintendent Bruce Thoren, who was just named 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

The decision was made by the Wyoming Association of School Administrators (WASA), and announced on the FCSD #24 Facebook page.

“This is the WASA’s most prestigious superintendent award, the recipient represents our state as the Wyoming Superintendent of the Year at the annual American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education and competes for the National Superintendent of the Year,” the WASA website states.

Advertisement

“The recipient is selected by a committee of past Wyoming Superintendents of the Year still serving as a Wyoming Superintendent.”

Congratulations, Superintendent Thoren!

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.