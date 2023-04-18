Shoshoni’s Donelson signs with Gillette College

(Shoshoni, WY) – The first ever Gillette College volleyball program will have one local athlete part of history for the college. Shoshoni’s Hailey Donelson signed her letter of intent Tuesday morning to play volleyball for the Lady Pronghorns.

“It feels really good (to put pen to paper), I had to work super hard to where I am at,” Donelson said. “I’m very happy and thankful for this opportunity.”

Donelson had many reasons why she wanted to attend Gilette College. “I really like the coach there, Gillette has a great facility and amazing college, and I also really wanted to play at the Juco level first and see if I can get further.” Donelson

Advertisement

Head Coach of the Lady Blue volleyball team and Shoshoni High School Principal, Christina Mills, is excited about the new journey Hailey will be going on. “It is always exciting to see the athlete get recognition. She has put in a lot of work and she deserves it!” Mills said. “It is also exciting for the team because it makes the younger athletes realize that there are opportunities out there.”

Gillette College has never had volleyball and will make its debut this season. “It’s really cool to get to establish this for the first time,” Donelson said about being a part of the first Gillette volleyball tea. “Everything is brand new there. We get to set the ropes down and lead the way for future generations”

Mills says Gillette is going to get a lot from Donelson. “They are going to get a leader, she can run a fast offense, and someone who is tenacious. She hasn’t met her ceiling yet. She is a multisport athlete and hasn’t been a one sports athlete.” Mills said. “It will be exciting to see her growth is going to be unbelievable!”

Mills and the Lady Blue volleyball team will be able to watch her play as Gillette is a Region IX team and will play Central Wyoming College.

Advertisement

If you know of any college signings happening in Fremont County. Email [email protected]