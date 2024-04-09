Shoshoni woman who shot man in foot reportedly turned herself in; preliminary hearing set for April 11

(Shoshoni, WY) – The preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Shoshoni woman Jordan Weliever has been set for April 11, according to Court documents filed on April 5.

Weliever was arrested for various charges following an alleged shooting on April 3, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log issued on April 5.

Weliever faces charges for two counts of aggravated assault and battery, two counts of property destruction and defacement, and one count of reckless endangering.

Court documents state that on the morning of April 4, Weliever called the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had shot her boyfriend in the foot the night prior.

FCSO later made contact with the boyfriend at his residence in Riverton, where they observed a blood trail leading from the driveway to the entrance before speaking with him.

The boyfriend’s right foot was still actively bleeding, the documents state, and he soon confirmed the shooting took place at Weliever’s residence in Shoshoni.

He went on to state that he and Weliever had been drinking alcohol that night, and that her daughter was also in the residence.

After a series of events led to him being outside wearing nothing but a blanket, the boyfriend went on to say that Weliever began throwing his clothes at him as she exited the house, and then proceeded to shoot him in the foot while he was putting his pants on.

The boyfriend stated that as he fell to the ground Weliever reportedly continued to shoot at him with a semi-automatic handgun from about 10-15 feet away, with several bullets striking his motorcycle that was “within arm’s reach.”

He also shared that he believed Weliever changed the magazine during the shooting.

Weliever later reportedly drove the boyfriend to his Riverton residence.

As he was walking up the entry ramp he heard more gunshots, and what sounded like Weliever attempting to open the door after he went inside and locked up.

Weliever then left the residence.

FCSO later determined that a truck belonging to a female friend of the boyfriend had been struck with bullets during that second shooting incident at his residence, which resulted in damages in excess of $1,000, Court documents state.

FCSO then went to Weliever’s residence, where she was soon detained and taken to the FCSO office in Riverton.

While at Weliever’s residence, FCSO discovered blood in the passenger seat of her vehicle, as well as bullet impacts on the patio and on the exterior of the house, which indicated “the direction of the path of the bullet was towards the residence.”

Court documents then say that both Weliever and the boyfriend stated her daughter was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The boyfriend’s motorcycle was also “disabled” in the initial shooting, with damages in “far excess of $1,000.”

Weliever’s preliminary hearing will take place on April 11.

An aggravated assault and battery felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

A property destruction and defacement felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

A reckless endangering misdemeanor charge holds a maximum sentence of 1 year imprisonment.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available, which can be viewed here.