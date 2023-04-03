Shoshoni to consider engineers for water system improvement projects during special meeting Monday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes two items of new business, both related to engineering selections for planned water system improvements – one for a well house project and another for a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition project.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.