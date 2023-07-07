Shoshoni PD reports of July 6 incident at Town Hall involving man with firearm

(Shoshoni, WY) – A “distressed” man who was “behaving erratically” reportedly attempted to enter the Shoshoni Town Hall with a firearm yesterday, June 6, according to a post shared on the Shoshoni Police Department (SPD) Facebook page.

Around 2:00 PM on Thursday, a male subject reportedly entered Shoshoni Town Hall, who appeared to be “in distress” and was “behaving erratically” while talking to office staff, the post states.

About an hour later, the male subject returned carrying a firearm, which was dropped as he entered Town Hall, according to the post.

Multiple SPD Officers were reportedly inside the building at the time, and the firearm was recovered outside the rear entrance.

The male was taken into custody without further incident.