Shoshoni music festival showcased a variety of musicians

(Shoshoni, WY) – The 2nd annual Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights Music Festival showcased local and statewide talent on Saturday, August 5, on stage at the Town Plaza.

Artists/bands included: Shauna Whitaker, Coop Deville, Chain Mantis, Christian WallowingBull, Brandon James, Full Blown Mosey and Eternal Reality.

The music ranged from country to metal, providing a little something for everyone, which was ensured by one of the organizers Jordan Whitener.

Advertisement

“We had approximately 250 people in total over the course of the music concerts; even with the rain and 30 minute weather delay we had to take,” shared one of the organizers Chris Konija.

County 10 was only able to stay for the first artist, Shauna Whitaker. Shauna Whitaker is first to take the stage (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Check out a few photos below taken by Chris throughout the event. h/t Chris Konija h/t Chris Konija h/t Chris Konija h/t Chris Konija h/t Chris Konija

This definitely would not have happened without both Jordan and Chris!

Advertisement