Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Treysen Thompson

Treysen Thompson is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. He participates in Football, Wrestling, and Basketball.

Tresyen was nominated by Mrs. DeWitt: “Treysen has done a great job stepping up on his academics this quarter. He has really put in the work to keep his grades up. You rarely ever see him without a smile and he is a fun student to be around. He is always dedicated in his athletic endeavors and is a force to be reckoned with even with his small size. We also enjoy hearing about all the adventures he has with raising a TON of little piglets.” (Mrs. DeWitt)

Treysen’s favorite school subject is PE because he says “the teachers make it fun and we are always active.” He also says his school is special because of “all the teachers that want to help and make it more fun to learn.”

Treysen is the son of Michelle and Dennis Thompson.