More

    Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Sage Frank

    County 10
    County 10

    Sage Frank is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Volleyball and Basketball.

    Sage was nominated by Mr. Weber:

    Sage Frank shows up to class everyday and works hard on every assignment. She is not satisfied with just getting the assignment done, she always turns in quality work. Thanks

    Advertisement

    Sage’s favorite subject in school is science because she likes the way they learn in that class. It is fun she says. What makes her school special is all the good people.

    Sage is the daughter of Mandy and Tom Frank.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.