Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Sage Frank

Sage Frank is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Volleyball and Basketball.

Sage was nominated by Mr. Weber:

Sage Frank shows up to class everyday and works hard on every assignment. She is not satisfied with just getting the assignment done, she always turns in quality work. Thanks

Advertisement

Sage’s favorite subject in school is science because she likes the way they learn in that class. It is fun she says. What makes her school special is all the good people.

Sage is the daughter of Mandy and Tom Frank.