Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Halcony Pena-Rosas

Halcony Pena-Rosas is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She is the Track manager. She has received an award for outstanding academic achievement.

Halcony was nominated by Mrs. DeWitt:

Halcony is such a fun student to have in class. She always comes in with a smile and is ready to work on her academics. She is very creative and enjoys drawing. Halcony is always willing to help out her peers when they need it as well. We are so happy to have her in our secondary world as she is a wonderful student!!

Halcony’s favorite subject in school is Art because, “we get to explore materials like graffiti, watercolor, and visual art. She. thinks her school is special because she has teachers and friends that care about her.

Halcony is the daughter of Liz Rosas and Omar Pena.