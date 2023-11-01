Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Emberly Clark

Emberly Clark is this week’s student of the week for Shoshoni Junior High. Emberly participates in Volleyball and FFA.

Emberly’s favorite subject in school is PE because: “I love how much fun I have in Mr. Woods class and I get along with him and my classmates very well. Mr. Wood encourages me to try things even if I don’t like it. When I need help, Mr. Wood is always there during a game or if I need help learning a new thing in PE.”

Emberly was nominated by Mr. Wood – PE: “Emberly is a hard worker. She comes to class prepared everyday and is willing to try any activity. She leads by example and has a huge heart! She gets along with everyone and brings a lot of excitement to the classroom!”

Emberly is the daughter of Sadie and Zeb Clark.