(Shoshoni, WY) – Shoshoni was packed this past weekend for the inaugural Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights 3 on 3 Tournament. They had 79 entries equating to around 400 players, not including the several hundred additional friends and family who came to watch them play.

Below are the bracket winners for each age group. Click each photo to enlarge. 8 & Under Boys Champions – “Lil Tropics” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 9-10 Boys Champions – “Swishers” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 9-10 Girls Champions – “Hot Shots” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 11-12 Boys Champions – “Shattered Dreams” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 11-12 Girls Champions – “Arapaho Elite #2″ (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 13-14 Boys Champions – “Extreme Ballers” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 13-14 Girls Champions – “Lady Indians” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 15-16 Boys Champions – “Bronc Ballers” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 15-16 Girls Champions – “Trail Blazers” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 17-18 Girls Champions – “A4L” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 17-18 Boys Champions – “Chaos Crew” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 19-29 Woman’s Champions – “Cool Nike Jerseys” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 19-29 Mens Champions – “Rez Pros” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 30+ Woman’s Champions – “Lady Tropics” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights) 30+ Mens Champions – “Tropics” (h/t Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights)

Mark your calendars for the next Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights event on August 6. Click here for more details.