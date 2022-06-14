Sheriff’s report given at June 14 Commissioner meeting

(Fremont County, WY) – Sheriff Ryan Lee of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) gave the monthly Commission Report at the June 14 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting today.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to 2,960 calls for service so far this year.

There were a total of 233 bookings for the month of May, up 21 from the previous month.

Of these bookings, 110 were for RPD, 61 for FCSO, 51 for LPD, 8 for WHP, 2 for USM, 1 for SPD and 0 extraditions.

The current inmate population sits at 178 in house, and 183 total in custody. This includes 114 males, 64 females and five juveniles.

In terms of sentencing demographics, 73 have been sentenced (46 males, 27 females).

110 have been pre-adjudicated. Down seven from the previous month.

So far there have been 22 search and rescue missions for this fiscal year, compared to 34 this time last year. Of these missions, air resources were utilized eight times, and there have been four fatalities.