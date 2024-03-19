Sheriff: 472 bookings during the first two months of 2024

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee provided a monthly update at the March 12 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting.

There were a total of 472 bookings in January and February. The following is the breakdown of the bookings for those two months: 220 Riverton Police Department, 153 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 72 Lander Police Department, 20 Wyoming Highway Patrol, 4 U.S. Marshals, 3 Shoshoni Police Department, and 0 Dubois Police Department.

As of March 11, the current inmate population is 149 in house and 153 in custody: 99 males, 47 females, 4 juveniles, 0 home confinement, 0 furlough, 3 state hospital, and 0 out-of-county adults.

62 have been sentenced: 46 males and 16 females. 73 are pre-adjudicated: 51 percent District Court, 42 percent Riverton Circuit Court, 7 percent Lander Circuit Court, 0 percent Riverton Municipal Court, and 0 percent Lander Municipal Court.

There have been 1062 calls for service so far this year.

This fiscal year, beginning in July 2023, there have been 24 missions compared to 24 last fiscal year at this time. Four of those missions have resulted in fatalities: Ocean Lake – Drowning, Cirque of the Towers – Fall, Gannett Peak – Fall, and Steamboat Lake – Missing (presumed deceased).