Shakespeare sentenced for 2023 felony domestic battery, cruelty to animals charges

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County man Cedric Shakespeare was sentenced on February 29, 2024 for felony cruelty to animals and enhanced penalty felony domestic battery.

County 10 was unable to attend Shakespeare’s February 29 change of plea hearing where he pled “no contest” to both charges, and was ultimately sentenced. The sentencing documents were filed on March 11, where this information was obtained.

Shakespeare faced these charges for reported events that occurred on September 16 and October 14 of 2023, wherein he assaulted a victim while driving in Riverton in one incident, and beat a puppy to death in Shoshoni in the other.

For the enhanced penalty felony domestic battery charge, Shakespeare was sentenced to 2-5 years imprisonment, which was suspended in favor of two years of supervised probation.

For the felony cruelty to animals charge, Shakespeare was sentenced to 18-24 months imprisonment, with 138 days credited for time already served.

The sentences will be served consecutively, meaning he will serve the 18-14 months in prison, then the 2 year supervised probation, as per stipulations made in the plea agreement filed on February 28.