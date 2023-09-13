September Adult Services Events at the Lander Library

Kick off the autumn season with us at the Lander Library! We have plenty of special events for adults happening through the month of September.

Join us later this week for the Art of Hybridization: a Night of Art and Conversation with artist Rosie Ratigan, happening September 14th at 7 PM.

Next, gear up for Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival with us the following week at our Bookmarked Book Club discussion of Chris Bohjalian’s Midwives on the 18th at 6:30 PM.

Finally, be sure to stop by on the 20th at 6:30 pm to hear from author Bob Budd as he discusses his latest book release, Otters Dance.

Stop by the front desk or give us a call at 332-5194 for more details!