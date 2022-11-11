Senator Tim Salazar appointed to the Senate Appropriations Committee

State Senator Tim Salazar (SD 26, Riverton) has been appointed to the Senate Appropriations Committee by senate leadership.

‘I’m pleased to be appointed to this important committee,’ said Salazar. ‘As a freshman Senator, I’m especially pleased since the Appropriations Committee is usually reserved for senior members of the senate. I look forward to representing my constituency on this leading committee and working with my colleagues to give the People of Wyoming a responsible budget that protects their hard-earned tax dollars and still provides the state services needed.’

Salazar has served for the past two years on the Senate Education Committee. Before entering the Senate, Salazar sat on the House Judiciary Committee for four years as a member of the House of Representatives.

*The responsibility of the Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) is to formulate the state budget on a biennial basis as well as supplemental requirements during non-budget years.