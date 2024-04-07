Scattered snow, rain showers still possible for Sunday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a low pressure system out of Nebraska will likely lead to more scattered snow showers for today, April 7, which will turn to rain showers by this afternoon.

Lipson says it will be less windy today, but to expect the scattered rain/snow showers into tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snowfall in the western mountains is likely today, but that snow will taper off slowly during the day.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. h/t NWSR