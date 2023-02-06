Scattered showers, gusty winds expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow showers will be scattered through the area today, becoming less numerous this afternoon, with a gusty wind in many locations.

Mainly dry weather is expected from tonight through most of Tuesday night before the next chance of snow on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s today, with lows tonight varying across the county. Most will be in the single digits, with Shoshoni at zero and Dubois at 20 degrees.

h/t NWSR