Scam calls hitting Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said today, Oct. 11, that their office has received several calls from citizens reporting that unknown scammers are calling and demanding payment for missing jury duty or risk being arrested.

As with any type of solicitation over the telephone asking for money in lieu of arrest, this is a scam, the FCSO said. County residents are asked to notify older family and friends of this current scam operation as they may be more vulnerable to falling victim.