SageWest congratulates graduates on a job well done

SageWest Health Care would like to congratulate these graduates on reaching their goals in 2022 and wish them all a bright future! Each one is a child of a SageWest team member or an employee themselves.
- Clara Mae Armajo, San Juan High School
- Leroy Barrows, RHS
- Kailee Behunin, University of Wyoming
- Chloe Brammer, University of Wyoming
- Garrett Clifford, LVHS
- Laura Dockery, LVHS
- Kaelin Kelty-Rose Ellsworth, LVHS
- Brittanee Etter, CWC
- Katelyn Fisher, RHS
- Mariah Griffin, RHS
- Abby Hamilton, University of Wyoming
- Ben Hamilton, LVHS
- Trey Laird, LVHS
- Zac Larvie, LVHS
- Jasper Lawrence, Pathfinder High School
- Shayna Marcum, Casper College Rad Tech
- Paxton Rees, LVHS
- Emily Schimelpfenig, George Washington University Law School
Good luck, graduates!