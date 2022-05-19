SageWest congratulates graduates on a job well done

SageWest Health Care would like to congratulate these graduates on reaching their goals in 2022 and wish them all a bright future! Each one is a child of a SageWest team member or an employee themselves.

Clara Mae Armajo, San Juan High School Leroy Barrows, RHS Kailee Behunin, University of Wyoming Chloe Brammer, University of Wyoming Garrett Clifford, LVHS Laura Dockery, LVHS Kaelin Kelty-Rose Ellsworth, LVHS Brittanee Etter, CWC Katelyn Fisher, RHS Mariah Griffin, RHS Abby Hamilton, University of Wyoming Ben Hamilton, LVHS Trey Laird, LVHS Zac Larvie, LVHS Jasper Lawrence, Pathfinder High School Shayna Marcum, Casper College Rad Tech Paxton Rees, LVHS Emily Schimelpfenig, George Washington University Law School