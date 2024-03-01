RYSA Recreational Soccer Sign ups Open through March 11

Riverton Youth Soccer Association is gearing up for their spring season of Recreational Soccer. Be sure to sign your children up before the deadline on March 11th. There will be no late registrations accepted!

The season starts March 20th and goes through May 4th. U6 and U10’s will play Monday and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30pm. U8 and U12/14’s will play Tuesday and Thursdays at the same time.

If your child was born in 2019 and up, they are welcome to register. Last year, soccer was pushed back due to the harsh winter and therefore overlapped with baseball season. This will not be the case this year and soccer will only overlap a couple days with Baseball!

