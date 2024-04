(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the subject pictured below, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on April 8. h/t RPD

The post states RPD is looking for this individual in “reference to incident #R24-02586,” which the RPD call log issued on April 8 says stems from a theft that occurred on N Federal Blvd. on April 7.

“If you recognize this individual please contact the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891, in reference to incident #R24-02586.”

