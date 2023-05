(Riverton, WY) – There are technicians working on the Riverton public alert siren today, Wednesday, May 10, according to a post shared on the Riverton Fire Department Facebook page.

The post goes on to state that the siren will likely alarm throughout the day, and to let the Dept. know if you have any questions.

The Riverton Fire Dept. can be reached at 307-856-8248.

