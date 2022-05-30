Riverton Memorial Day Service: “They live in our hearts.”

Carol Harper
Carol Harper
h/t Carol Harper

In the morning rain, a short Memorial Day service was conducted at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton in lieu of the annual ceremony, which had been canceled.

All that were present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance, “Taps” was played and rounds were fired in remembrance and honor.

American Legion Post 19 Commander Warren Hess said: “Today we remember the sacrifices, and we always know that their sacrifices were not in vain because of what they did for our lives in our hearts…and as long as they live in our hearts and we stand for the freedom and principles of God and country, we cannot be defeated.”

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.