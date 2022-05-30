Riverton Memorial Day Service: “They live in our hearts.”

In the morning rain, a short Memorial Day service was conducted at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton in lieu of the annual ceremony, which had been canceled.

All that were present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance, “Taps” was played and rounds were fired in remembrance and honor.

American Legion Post 19 Commander Warren Hess said: “Today we remember the sacrifices, and we always know that their sacrifices were not in vain because of what they did for our lives in our hearts…and as long as they live in our hearts and we stand for the freedom and principles of God and country, we cannot be defeated.”